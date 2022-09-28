Sabal Trust CO Invests $309,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

