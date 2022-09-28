RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG opened at $40.61 on Monday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

