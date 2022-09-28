Raymond James Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

