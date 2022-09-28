Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 44.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$53.19 and a 12-month high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.99 billion.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

