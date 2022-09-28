Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Decreased by Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSRM. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 16,868 shares of company stock worth $260,318 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

