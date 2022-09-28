Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

