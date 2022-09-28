PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on PRS REIT from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.00) on Wednesday. PRS REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.38). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.27. The company has a market cap of £453.12 million and a P/E ratio of 687.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

