Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

LON PFG opened at GBX 177.81 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.62.

In related news, insider Malcolm Le May acquired 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

