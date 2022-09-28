Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Precision Drilling by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

