PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.25.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28. The company has a market cap of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.