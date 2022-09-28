Patten Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 186.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 7,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.02 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

