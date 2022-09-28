Patten Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

