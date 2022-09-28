NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.36.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.91.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

