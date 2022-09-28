NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 23,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.36. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $122.14 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $309.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

