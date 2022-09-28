North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

