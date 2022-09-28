North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

