North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 39 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.