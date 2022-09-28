NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:NEX opened at $7.02 on Monday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,950,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.