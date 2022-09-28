New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

NYMT opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $842.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 472,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,724,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

