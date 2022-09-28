Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $283.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior target price of $211.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

