Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,516 shares of company stock worth $15,682,332. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

