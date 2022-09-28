Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total value of $49,853.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.77, for a total transaction of $49,853.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,453,006. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $353.83.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.02.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.