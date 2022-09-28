MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $70.16 on Monday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

