KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 4.7 %

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCOI. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

