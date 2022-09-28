Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,568 ($18.95) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JET. Barclays downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

LON JET opened at GBX 1,391.88 ($16.82) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,120 ($13.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,481.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,771.25.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

