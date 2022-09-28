JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €2.00

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.50 ($2.55) to €2.00 ($2.04) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELROF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Elior Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elior Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

Elior Group Stock Performance

Shares of ELROF opened at $2.85 on Monday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

