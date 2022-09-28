Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODY opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.