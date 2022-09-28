iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,967,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,531,000 after buying an additional 1,998,051 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

