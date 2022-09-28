iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 31.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $362.35 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

