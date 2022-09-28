iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $606,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.