Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Investar Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.90 on Monday. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Investar by 10.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Investar Company Profile
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
