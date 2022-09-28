Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Investar to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.90 on Monday. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $28.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Investar had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Investar by 10.2% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Investar by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

