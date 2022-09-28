Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 72,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 112,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

