Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 170 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $527.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

