Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average is $410.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $362.35 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

