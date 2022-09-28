Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 150,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.