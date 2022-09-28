Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,731 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.36.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.