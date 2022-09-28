Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 476 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

