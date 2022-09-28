Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 10,431 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

