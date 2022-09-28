Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average of $149.43.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

