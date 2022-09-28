Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.43. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

