Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 4,725 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

