Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
