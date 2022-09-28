Guardian Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guardian Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

