Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s (GRID) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 154.41 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.80. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £835.81 million and a PE ratio of 772.05.

