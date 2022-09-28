Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

