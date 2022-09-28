Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

