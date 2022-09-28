Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,922 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

