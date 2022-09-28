Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

