Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Down 48.0% in September

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.



Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 268,608 shares during the period.



