Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.
Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of GPC opened at $148.64 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.53 and its 200-day moving average is $140.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genuine Parts Company Profile
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.
